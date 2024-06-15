Top track

Making Castles

Robbie Fitzsimmons Album Release, Ziggy Moon, Plasty

The Mint
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54

About

Singer-songwriter Robbie Fitzsimmons is celebrating the release of his latest album, 'Blue Meets Orange.' Mentored by Paul Simon, Robbie brings an angelic voice and dramatic piano skills to his music, which have already earned him Platinum-certified acclai...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robbie Fitzsimmons

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

