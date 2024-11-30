DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Estrella Fugaz en MAZO

Café la Palma
Sat, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Estrella Fugaz es un proyecto musical de Lucas Bolaño que se mueve entre el folclore y la electrónica. Desarrolla su trabajo junto al baterista Ricardo Ramos y el teclista Betacam. Sus temas se construyen a partir de muestras, sintetizadores, percusión, gu...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Café la Palma

Calle de la Palma, 62, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

