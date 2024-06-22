Top track

Undead Collective x Scaredy Cat Showcase

The Fighting Cocks
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Looseleaf - Alternative/emo from Essex, they're back with a set of brilliantly fuzzy, swooning new tunes.

Sunday Best - South-East London post-emo heathens! Continuing a run of explosive shows that's getting them a formidable reputation.

Stay // Asleep -...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scaredy Cat Promotions & Undead Collective..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Looseleaf, Sunday Best, Stay // Asleep and 1 more

The Fighting Cocks

56 Old London Rd, Kingston upon Thames KT2 6QA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

