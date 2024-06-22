DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Looseleaf - Alternative/emo from Essex, they're back with a set of brilliantly fuzzy, swooning new tunes.
Sunday Best - South-East London post-emo heathens! Continuing a run of explosive shows that's getting them a formidable reputation.
Stay // Asleep -...
