Matchess feat. Haley Fohr, Jenny Pulse, and claire rousay

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 20 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In anticipation of alter ego albums Hav/Stena to be released on Drag City in September 2024, Matchess (AKA Whitney Johnson) enlists Haley Fohr (AKA Circuit des Yeux), Jenny Pulse, and claire rousay to turn down the energetic temperature and settle into a m...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by 2220 Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Matchess, Haley Fohr, Jenny Pulse and 1 more

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

