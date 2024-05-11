DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spring Bling Taurus Bash: Gully Mills & The A-Band

Citizen Vinyl
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
GigsAsheville
From $24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Spring Bling Taurus Bash Brings Good Vibes, Good Drinks, and Great Music to Mother’s Day Weekend!

The Spring Bling Taurus Bash is set to kick off on May 11th, just in time for Mothers Day Weekend. This event promises an unforgettable experience with the s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.