Levanna McLean: Album Launch and Northern Soul Dance Party

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 13 Jul, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Levanna Mclean, a widely known figure in Northern Soul is throwing a huge NORTHERN SOUL PARTY IN LONDON. Expect this to be an exciting event with lots of Northern dance action packed into it.

Streets of Soul, have taken nightlife by a storm, events in the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

