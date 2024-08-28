Top track

Apes of the State / Rent Strike / Cricket!

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
$24.72

About

Riot Fest presents...

Apes of the State
Rent Strike
Cricket!

$24.72 ADV // $30.90 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cricket!, Rent Strike, Apes of the State

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

