sksksks

Market Hotel
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$40.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

MORE TICKETS AT sksksks.wtf

MAY 17

MARKET HOTEL

EASYFUN

GRRL

The JLB

DV-i

THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST

Lighting Design by Wildblur

Poster Design by Nicholas D'Apolito

This is a 21+ event
Presented by sksksks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2
THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST, The JLB, GRRL and 2 more

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

