Drag Domination Pride Night Edition

Salvaora
Thu, 4 Jul, 9:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¡Sabíamos que querías un PRIDE a la altura, y nuestros amigos de Drag Domination nos han preparado una noche LEGENDARIA! ¡Tenemos el LINE UP perfecto para ti!

LE GRANDE DAME (Finalista Drag Race Francia S1 y Rupaul´s Drag Race Vs The World S2)

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Salvaora.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Salvaora

Calle De Barbieri 10, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

