DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L’artiste du 13, connu pour ses flows mélancoliques et mélodiques posés sur des prods 2-steps, se produira pour la première fois en solo à Paris à la Maroquinerie le 25 octobre 2024.
Les mineurs de moins de 16 ans doivent obligatoirement être accompagnés...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.