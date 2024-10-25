DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

STONY STONE

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.80
About

L’artiste du 13, connu pour ses flows mélancoliques et mélodiques posés sur des prods 2-steps, se produira pour la première fois en solo à Paris à la Maroquinerie le 25 octobre 2024.

Les mineurs de moins de 16 ans doivent obligatoirement être accompagnés...

Hooh Agency & Good To Great présentent
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stony Stone

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm

