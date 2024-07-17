Top track

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$28.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Jake Xerxes Fussell

W/ Special Guest Robin Holcomb

7/17/2024 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

Fully Seated. Seating is first come, first served.

Reared in Georgia and now settled in North Carolina, Jake Xerxes Fussell has established...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Xerxes Fussell, Robin Holcomb

Venue

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90027, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

