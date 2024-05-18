DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fiesta Wacha Tardeo (Por 1era vez en Zaragoza!)

Bembe
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
PartyZaragoza
€8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¡Las wachas llegamos a Zaragoza por primera vez!

¡Después de girar por toda España y Europa, finalmente llegamos!

Les esperamos para un TARDEO a puro dembow, cumbia, rkt, neo perreo, sandungueo, reggaeton old school, guarachas electrónicas, y mucho fuego...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fiesta Wacha.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bembe

Calle Del Maestro Luna 7, 50003 Zaragoza, provincia de Zaragoza, España
Doors open7:00 pm

