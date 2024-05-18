DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Las wachas llegamos a Zaragoza por primera vez!
¡Después de girar por toda España y Europa, finalmente llegamos!
Les esperamos para un TARDEO a puro dembow, cumbia, rkt, neo perreo, sandungueo, reggaeton old school, guarachas electrónicas, y mucho fuego...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.