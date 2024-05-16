Top track

Spectacle Of Ritual

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Analogue Foundation presents Kali Malone live

ZENNER
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spectacle Of Ritual
Got a code?

About

Analogue Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of a new series of live music events, debuting on May 16th at the historic Zenner Saal in Treptower Park, Berlin.

The inaugural event will feature a special solo performance as a live electronic set b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Trebow GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kali Malone

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.