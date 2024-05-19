Top track

Hayseed Dixie

Fox & Firkin
Sun, 19 May, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The undisputed creators of "Rockgrass," Hayseed Dixie. The four-piece band blends hard rock and bluegrass with electrified acoustic instruments, crafting a banjo odyssey like no other.

With over 16 studio albums comprising original tracks and inventive co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hayseed Dixie

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

