Neuroot, War//Plague, Shatter, Bad Idea

Cloudland Theater
Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
$15

About

Hailing from Holland, founded in 1982 by bassplayer Marcel Neuroot is arguably one of the best bands from the golden age of European HC Punk, an age roughly between 1984-1990. In April 2018 a new line up ensued with Frank as the new guitarist and bassplaye...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

War//Plague, Neuroot

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

