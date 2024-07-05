Top track

I Need My Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The National, Unknown Mortal Orchestra + Kevin Morby + This Is The Kit

Crystal Palace Park
Fri, 5 Jul, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£68.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tickets are only valid when purchased directly from official agents of Festival Republic. We do not accept Print at Home tickets, Booking Confirmations, screenshots or photos of tickets.

Presented by Live Nation Festivals.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The National, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Kevin Morby and 1 more

Venue

Crystal Palace Park

Crystal Palace Park, Crystal Palace Parade, London, England SE19 2BA, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

