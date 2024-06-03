DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
6PM DOORS-FOOD-DRINKS // 8PM SHOW START // $20 ADVANCE (+fees) // $25 AT THE DOOR // $30 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+fees)
Rich Hinman vs Adam Levy is an instrumental quartet featuring Rich Hinman on pedal steel and lap steel, and Adam Levy on guitar. Havin...
