Steve Bugeja: Shiny – Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Mon, 10 Jun, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Loads of ‘experts’ will tell you how to achieve your dreams. Well ignore them, Steve achieved his dream of creating a sitcom, one that people actually watched on TV, it even featured on The One Show! Come find out whether it was worth it…or not. Star and c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steve Bugeja

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

