DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I think)

The Bill Murray
Mon, 10 Jun, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The creator and star of ITV2‘s hit sitcom, Buffering, is back on the road following a sell-out 2022 tour and a critically acclaimed run at the 2023 Edinburgh fringe festival

He’s appeared on Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Zoe Ball On Sunday (ITV), Lov...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steve Bugeja

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.