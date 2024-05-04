DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super Baile

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
€10
About

Sentiu saudades?

A partir de hoje você tem novamente razões para sorrir: o Super Baile está de regresso!

Após uma pausa, o conjunto responsável pelas noites Super Baile voltará com energias renovadas e uma nova formação, que executará de forma exemplar o...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

