Black in black out

Ostello Bello Milano Centrale
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:30 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Se questo evento è sold out non preoccuparti. Abbiamo tenuto metà della sala ad accesso libero fino a esaurimento posti: vieni direttamente all’evento!

BLACK IN / BLACK OUT

Regia: Nicolas Cunial

Testi: Nicolas Cunial

Musiche: Sander Marra e Nicolas Cun...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Ostello Bello Milano Centrale

Via Roberto Lepetit 33, 20124 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

