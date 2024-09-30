Top track

Love Forever

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following on from their Welsh Music Prize nominated debut album ‘Backhand Deals’ in 2022, the band wrote and recorded the album at frontman and producer Tom Rees's Rat Trap studio, the room where Rees has previously recorded and produced tracks for emergin...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

