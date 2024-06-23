DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a captivating journey through Eastern Europe, from the shores of the Black Sea to the majestic Carpathian Mountains, alongside extraordinary musicians who will be in DROM for an after party after headlining a renowned Jetlag festival earlier th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.