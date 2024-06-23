Top track

Burhan & Enver Izmailov - At the Mediterranean Sea / Akdeniz Kenarında

Balkan Music with Enver Izmaylov & Fugu Dugu

DROM
Sun, 23 Jun, 2:30 pm
$35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a captivating journey through Eastern Europe, from the shores of the Black Sea to the majestic Carpathian Mountains, alongside extraordinary musicians who will be in DROM for an after party after headlining a renowned Jetlag festival earlier th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open2:30 pm

