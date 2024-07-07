Top track

Quatuor Bozzini - Occam Delta XV [2021-11-09]

Quatuor Bozzini & Rhodri Davies: Occam

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sun, 7 Jul, 4:00 pm
£22

About

The flowing sounds of waterways – often seen as in-between worlds – form the inspiration for the ethereal music of Éliane Radigue.

‘Radigue is all about perpetual transition,’ writes Kate Molleson about Éliane Radigue, the French sound pioneer who was sea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
Lineup

Quatuor Bozzini, Rhodri Davies

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

