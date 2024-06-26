Top track

Niki Kini - Special

Solstice Sounds Live

Doña
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
£11.50

About

A brand new night celebrating Asian woman at the hottest venue in Stoke Newington. This night will include cocktails, tacos, gorgeous pink decor and amazing music!

Live perfomances by:

Niki Kini - Niki's sultry vocals dance perfectly with her honest and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Solstice Sounds Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Niki Kini , Meera Blackburn, Sharmaine Webster and 1 more

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

