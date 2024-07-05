DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let’s Get It On! We're throwing a party to celebrate the birth of Soul music.
We're dusting off our dancing shoes as we prepare for a Motown celebration this July. We’ll be rolling like a river through the biggest hits in soul music. We're talking Marvin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.