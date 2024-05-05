DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Part Time Party: Denim Edition

The Orange Room
Sun, 5 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ready to vibe at the third instalment of Part Time Party? This time with our Denim Theme Party! RnB's gonna be our main jam, but we're throwing in some other genres to keep things fresh. remember: #ItsJustAPartTimeThing

Lineup:

  • Nics
  • Giorgia CB
  • DJ T...
This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Orange Room Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nics, Giorgia CB

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

When is last entry?

Last entry will be 12am (unless your ticket states otherwise). Get there early to avoid any disappointment

Is there parking at the venue?

There is available parking behind the venue as well as in the Westfield across the road

Is there a cloakroom?

Yes, the venue will have a cloakroom where you can drop your belongings to enjoy the rest of the night

Is there a dress code?

Casual but look good! Your future partner may be present and won't want you looking messy

Closest Station to the venue?

Stratford International or Stratford Underground Station

