Ready to vibe at the third instalment of Part Time Party? This time with our Denim Theme Party! RnB's gonna be our main jam, but we're throwing in some other genres to keep things fresh. remember: #ItsJustAPartTimeThing
Lineup:
Last entry will be 12am (unless your ticket states otherwise). Get there early to avoid any disappointment
There is available parking behind the venue as well as in the Westfield across the road
Yes, the venue will have a cloakroom where you can drop your belongings to enjoy the rest of the night
Casual but look good! Your future partner may be present and won't want you looking messy
Stratford International or Stratford Underground Station
