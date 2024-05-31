Top track

Koko Collective - Cheeky Chops

The Koko Collective (2nd House)

Alfie's
Fri, 31 May, 8:15 pm
GigsLondon
From £20

About

The Koko Collective is a group of London-based players dedicated to anything that swings…featuring musicians from the bitter end of the festival circuit (Tantz, Nubiyan Twist, Noya Rao) and one from the Royal Navy. Performing a stack of rare sounds from Be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:15 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

