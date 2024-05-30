Top track

Jazz Sketches ft. Arran Kent

Alfie's
Thu, 30 May, 5:30 pm
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This week, we are joined by the woodwind wizard Arran Kent. Alfies' welcomes Arran Kent, a major stand out as a prominent wind player in the UK, renowned for infusing jazz, swing and blues with a distinctive freshness. Arran will be joined by fellow master...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Arran Kent

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

