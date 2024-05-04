Top track

princess xixi - taidu (attitude)

core_reset.exe - Princess XixI & more

The George Tavern
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

core_reset.exe, an artist-led collective renowned for its raw energy audiovisual club nights, is thrilled to announce our latest event. Headlined by the trailblazing artist Princess Xixi and featuring a live set from CEHENNEM co-founder TRASHED BABY. Expe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by core_reset.exe
Lineup

Princess Xixi, DJ Wawa

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

