Ms Nina + La Goony Chonga + Bushbby + More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ms Nina heads to the UK to bring a night of Neoperro - the unashamedly sexual, DIY reggaeton subgenre.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ms Nina, all you need to know is that she titled her debut mixtape Perreando Por Fuera, Llorando Por Dentro, which roughly tra...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ms Nina, La Goony Chonga, Bushbby

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

