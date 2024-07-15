DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born into a family of musicians, this Missouri-born, Chicago-based MC melds hip-hop with warm flourishes of neo-funk, and boasts a soulful lyrical game where romance, comedy and social issues intertwine.
The hip-hop laureate of St. Louis pours his dense, melodic flows into funk and soul influenced tracks.
