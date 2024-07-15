Top track

Smino - mister misfit but aint missed a fit in months

Somerset House Summer Series: Smino

Somerset House
Mon, 15 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£36.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Smino

Born into a family of musicians, this Missouri-born, Chicago-based MC melds hip-hop with warm flourishes of neo-funk, and boasts a soulful lyrical game where romance, comedy and social issues intertwine.

Event information

The hip-hop laureate of St. Louis pours his dense, melodic flows into funk and soul influenced tracks.

Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somerset House to the email registered with your DICE account 48 hours prior to the event.

Presented by Somerset House Trust in partnership with Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Smino

Venue

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

