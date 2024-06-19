DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Liana Flores

Scribble
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sid The Cat Presents

Liana Flores

6/19/2024 at Scribble

British-Brazilian singer-songwriter Liana Flores pairs dream-like vignettes of her intimate world with wistful guitar melodies to get lost in, combining a unique and intoxicating range of stylistic...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liana Flores

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

