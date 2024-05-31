DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BLBC: Stomping Ground with Resident Mr Thing

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's unique Hip Hop night with Resident DJ Mr Thing hosting an early party to get you into the groove for the night and weekend. Special guests this time include Azuhl, a notable name on the South African hip-hop scene, plus DJ Drez returns.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. Thing

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

