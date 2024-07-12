Top track

Robyn Hitchcock - The Ghost in You

Robyn Hitchcock

Industrie Fluviali
Fri, 12 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€25

About

Torna le summer sessions di Unplugged In Monti: sulla terrazza di Industrie Fluviali torna dal vivo a Roma Robyn Hitchcock.

Sulla scena ormai da più di quarant’anni, da quando esordì con i Soft Boys, Robyn Hitchcock è stato definito in tanti modi: l’anell...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Cut Press di Emanuele Chiti.

Lineup

Robyn Hitchcock

Venue

Industrie Fluviali

Via del Porto Fluviale, 35, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

