UNPLUGGED 2024 - CLUB TOUR

Largo Venue
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€44
Nuovi concerti in arrivo per Enrico Nigiotti: il cantautore annuncia a grande richiesta “Unplugged 2024 Club Tour”. Dopo il grande successo delle tre anteprime esclusive portate a dicembre a Roma, Milano e Firenze, Nigiotti tornerà dal vivo a maggio con un...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da FRIENDS AND PARTNERS.

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

