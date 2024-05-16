DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

INTABEATS: Bailey's Birthday Celebration

Queen Of Hoxton
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Intabeats is a place for artists and ravers to openly explore and experience Drum & Bass.

On Thursday 16th May we're returning to our new home in Shoreditch another mid-week party but this time celebrating Bailey's birthday!

Expect the best in DnB, Jungl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

