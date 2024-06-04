DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concerto di Michelangelo Vood

Spazio Pontano
Tue, 4 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Per l'ingresso è necessaria la tessera associativa (5 euro) e si consiglia un contriibuto volontario minimo di 10 euro

CONCERTO DI MICHELANGELO VOOD

Michelangelo Vood nasce nel 1991 ai piedi del Monte Vulture. Lì cresce circondato dalla natura incontamin...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Michelangelo Vood

Spazio Pontano

Via Giovanni Pontano 35, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

