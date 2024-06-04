DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Per l'ingresso è necessaria la tessera associativa (5 euro) e si consiglia un contriibuto volontario minimo di 10 euro
CONCERTO DI MICHELANGELO VOOD
Michelangelo Vood nasce nel 1991 ai piedi del Monte Vulture. Lì cresce circondato dalla natura incontamin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.