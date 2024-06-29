DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

That's Drag Bingo Show

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🌟 Sparkle Alert! 🌟

Picture this: The fabulous trio – Orange Gina, Ariel Bold, and Magik (with a ‘k’) – are ready to host a bingo night like no other. Imagine a room sparkling with laughter, a bingo machine that's more firecracker than appliance, and a v...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

