PopSkull Rebels - Booze Thinkin'

Gascan, PopSkull Rebels, Western Cuts, Lonnie Fisher

Lemonad(e) Park
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come down to the park and enjoy the cool river breezes with GASCAN, PopSkull Rebels, Western Cuts and Lonnie Fisher.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

PopSkull Rebels

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

