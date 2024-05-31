Top track

Dan Jones and the Squids - Carp King

Gascan, Popskull Rebels, Dan Jones and the Squids

Lemonad(e) Park
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come down to the park and enjoy the cool river breezes with Gascan, Popskull Rebels and Dan Jones & the Squids.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
Lineup

Dan Jones and The Squids

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

