Emika: Haze

Studio 9294
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emika plays Emika

Emika Performs new music from her album Haze, as well as fan-favourites such as her cover of Wicked Game, Professional Loving and Count Backwards.

Following on from ‘If We Disappear’, her sold-out immersive dome shows in some of the wor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
Lineup

Emika

Venue

Studio 9294

94 Wallis Road, Hackney, London, E9 5LN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

