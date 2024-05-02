DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LST

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LST is the pseudonym and bedroom pop project of Lauren Tischler, a Los Angeles by way of Woodstock, New York based vocalist and songwriter. Her debut EP, Closer, was released in August 2022 on Wedidit Records, and her songs have been remixed by Shlohmo, Ev...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Smilegoth

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

