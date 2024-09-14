Top track

Stand Atlantic - Lavender Bones

Stand Atlantic

New Century
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
From £23.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live Nation presents Stand Atlantic

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Live Nation
Lineup

Stand Atlantic

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

