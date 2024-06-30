Top track

Never Come Down - Better Late Than Never

Never Come Down

Robert's Westside
Sun, 30 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $16.48

About Never Come Down

Weaving together modern and traditional styles of American music, Never Come Down is a Portland, Oregon based 5-piece composed of Joe Suskind (guitar), Crystal Lariza (vocals), Brian Alley (banjo), Kaden Hurst (mandolin), and Ben Ticknor (bass).

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

NEVER COME DOWN

Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 7:30 PM

General Admission: $12 + Service Fees

General Admission Day of Show: $12 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $15 + Service Fees (Sold in Tables of 4 - 6, General Admission inc...

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Lineup

Never Come Down

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

