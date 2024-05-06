DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Modern Misery Promotions and New Cross Live Present
Acolytes
'Into Dust' Single release party
https://linktr.ee/acolytesband
Within Reach
Young melodic metalcore 5-piece hailing from London
https://linktr.ee/withinreachofficial
HELL CAN WAIT
YOUR N...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.