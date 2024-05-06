DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Acolytes x Within Reason

New Cross Inn
Mon, 6 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Modern Misery Promotions and New Cross Live Present

Acolytes

'Into Dust' Single release party

https://linktr.ee/acolytesband

Within Reach

Young melodic metalcore 5-piece hailing from London

https://linktr.ee/withinreachofficial

HELL CAN WAIT

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Modern Misery Promotions / New Cross Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Acolytes, Hell Can Wait

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.