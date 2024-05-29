Top track

Brian Tyler - Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Main Theme

Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure

Royal Festival Hall
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £49.50

About

Experience the world of Assassin’s Creed like never before, with an immersive concert performed by a full orchestra and synchronised with on-screen videos.

The spectacular world of the beloved Assassin’s Creed video game series is brought to life in this*...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Contemporary Orchestra

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

