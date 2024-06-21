DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
9pm American Cream~ Led by tent-revivalist preacher/cult leader Nathan Nelson, the band alchemically blends the jagged grooves of The B-52s with the 80s disco punk vigor of James Chance & The Contortions into something that is more than nostalgia; it's an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.