American Cream, Mr. Softheart and DIIE

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 21 Jun, 6:00 pm
$12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

9pm American Cream~ Led by tent-revivalist preacher/cult leader Nathan Nelson, the band alchemically blends the jagged grooves of The B-52s with the 80s disco punk vigor of James Chance & The Contortions into something that is more than nostalgia; it's an...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

American Cream

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

