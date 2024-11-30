Top track

Médine Tournée Acoustique

Salle Pleyel
Sat, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €32

About

A l’occasion de ses 20 ans de carrière et après 2 ans de tournée avec plus de 70 dates, Médine revient au deuxième semestre de 2024 dans une configuration inédite. Un trio acoustique, composé des musiciens Kaonefy et Redzol (tous deux compositeurs de nombr...

Présenté par Furax et Mind.
Lineup

Médine

Venue

Salle Pleyel

252 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

