Oltranza Festival: Selton, Pietro Morello & Spaghetti Spezzati

sPAZIO211
Sun, 7 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTorino
About

OLTRANZA FESTIVAL, il festival che promuove la totale accessibilità dei luoghi e dei contenuti della cultura, giunge quest'anno alla terza edizione.

Attraverso interventi di resa accessibile degli spazi, mediante l'utilizzo di innovative tecnologie e la t...

18+ o minori con accompagnatore
sPAZIO211, Soundset Aps, Indiependence

Lineup

Selton

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

